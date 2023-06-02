Friday, June 2

Domestic violence law’s supporters see upsides and unfinished work

In the waning hours of their 2023 session, lawmakers pushed through a 43-page bill to strengthen Washington’s safety net for victims in domestic violence cases. The legislation takes steps to expand training for cops and judges, toughen requirements on suspects to surrender weapons and deploy special teams to identify and intercede in cases with a high risk of resulting in homicide. The legislation will also deliver a model policy for the use of electronic monitoring, with victim notification technology, and establish a research center at the University of Washington to suss out the most effective strategies for preventing violence among intimate partners. Supporters were glad to see the bill pass. But it’s also narrower than some had hoped for. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Getty Images)

Inslee rebuffs tribes seeking relief after WA climate laws boost gas prices

Gov. Jay Inslee doesn’t think Washington should exempt tribal gas stations from climate laws that have driven up fuel prices across the state since taking effect at the start of this year, he told tribal leaders this week. Having made no inroads with Inslee, tribal leaders may now turn to the Legislature, Tom Wooten, chair of the Samish Nation, said Thursday. In a written statement, Tony Hillaire, chair of the Lummi Nation, said that “this issue is about our sacred and inherent responsibility to take care of our home, ourselves and each other. We are not the ones who have created the crisis caused by development and fossil fuel extraction. But we certainly pay the highest price,” he added, citing habitat loss and degradation for salmon and shellfish. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Daniel Kim)

Family of WSU hazing victim working with UW students on national database to track incidents

Sam Martinez, a freshman at Washington State University, died in 2019 from alcohol poisoning. In 2022, Martinez’s parents helped convince legislators to pass a law requiring all clubs and organizations at Washington colleges report incidents of hazing. In 2023, lawmakers increased penalties for hazing, by passing the “Sam Martinez Stop Hazing Law.” They’re now preparing to take their anti-hazing message nationwide, thanks to help from University of Washington students. They also want Congress to pass federal laws requiring colleges list hazing incidents as part of annual campus safety reports along with crimes like bike thefts, harassment, and sexual assault. Continue reading at KING5.

Axios

‘Shrooms go mainstream with Washington state medical trial

Capital Press

Washington Grain Commission in ‘strong position,’ approves $8.6 million budget

Everett Herald

At panel, mental health experts brainstorm answers to staff shortages

‘We’ve at least come a little ways’: Snohomish to host first Pride event

News Tribune

‘Riot’ at Tacoma juvenile detention center causes $35,000 in damages, police report says

Olympian

Former Days Inn motel set to welcome area homeless June 19, Lacey official says

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle council member has backed away from police defunding

Seattle tops nation in spending on parks, survey finds

Seattle Medium

Ferries Cancel Trips Due To Shortage Of Workers

WA Passes Historical Bathroom Access Law For Truckers (Berry, Santos, Reed, Fosse)

Huge Shortage Projected In School Camera Funds

Seattle Times

Skagit County pays $250,000 to settle lawsuit alleging ex-deputy falsified an arrest report

King County issues debris burn ban as region sees warmer weather

Emergency repairs underway at Skagit River jetty after hundreds of dead baby salmon were found

Washington Post

Senate passes debt ceiling bill, sending it to Biden to sign into law

WA State Standard

Yakima Herald-Republic

ACLU warns Yakima County commissioners about proposed homeless encampment policy

Comment: Get guns out of domestic abusers’ hands

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Tacoma woman with tuberculosis detained after refusing treatment

King County Regional Homelessness Authority unanimously approves 5-year plan

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington State Ferries staff discuss service restoration, proposed fare increase

Fentanyl crisis clashes with eviction regulations for Seattle landlord

Frustrations grow as Burien encampment is swept and no new plan emerges

KNKX Public Radio

The U.S. added 339,000 jobs in May. It’s a stunningly strong number

KUOW Public Radio

Community court is ending in Seattle. What does that mean for defendants?

Amazon must pay over $30 million over claims it invaded privacy with Ring and Alexa

Crosscut

SCOTUS rules WA company can sue union over strike-related damage

King County home values drop for the first time in a decade

Climate hazards are the Duwamish Valley’s top concern, survey finds