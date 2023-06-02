Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, Artists, Celebrities and Entertainers Are Invited to Share Their Story "In the Studio"
Viewers looking for motivation or who just want to be part of an amazing experience are invited to share their story "In The Studio" with Sharifah Hardie.
It's not just about being seen or heard - it's about connecting with like-minded people and sharing experiences”WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "In The Studio with Sharifah Hardie" is the platform for business owners, entrepreneurs, artists, celebrities and entertainers to be heard. Guests are invited to join Sharifah Hardie in Westminstor Ca in the studio. Guests of all backgrounds are welcome. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity - join Sharifah Hardie for an unforgettable experience.
In The Studio Podcast Airs On: https://www.AskSharifah.com, https://www.UnityPodcastStudio.org, https://www.Facebook.com/ILikeSharifah and https://www.Facebook.com/UnityPodcastStudio.
Sharifah Hardie is a multi-talented host and producer who is passionate about helping others achieve their goals and dreams by providing them with a unique platform to share their stories. On her new podcast, she interviews guests from all walks of life who have inspiring stories that are sure to engage viewers.
Ms. Hardie built her first website in 1994, and has had an online presence ever since. She has hosted multiple podcasts since the initial launch of “Ask Sharifah Radio” back in 2009 on Blog Talk Radio. She was laid off over 8 times, yet didn’t quit. Ms. Hardie used the experience and knowledge she gained working for these companies to benefit the businesses she now consults. She is also a California Senate Candidate in the 2024 Primary Election District 33.
With over 30 years of business experience, Sharifah Hardie has positioned herself to become one of the top executives in entertainment, business, politics and a person on the rise. Whether you're looking for some motivation or just want to be part of an amazing experience, Sharifah Hardie invites guests into the studio where they can learn from others and share their own story. Ms. Hardie provides guests with a safe space to tell their story without judgment or criticism. Plus, guests and viewers alike never know who else might be in the studio!
"I'm so excited to offer this opportunity for people to come together in the studio," said Sharifah Hardie. "It's not just about being seen or heard - it's about connecting with like-minded people and sharing experiences."
Schedule An Appearance at: https://www.AskSharifah.com
Host Your Own Podcast. Schedule a Tour at: https://www.UnityPodcastStudio.org
