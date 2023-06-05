Submit Release
Keystone National Properties Expands Its Capital Markets Team

Seth Johnson, Associate Vice President - East

Amy Angulo, Associate Vice President - West

Seth Johnson and Amy Angulo join the company as Associate Vice Presidents

Seth and Amy understand the complexities of working in a highly regulated industry and are able to apply their knowledge and customer service expertise to the benefit of our clients.”
— Mike Packman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone National Properties, a sponsor of Delaware Statutory Trust offerings and other tax-advantaged and impact real estate investments, has hired Seth Johnson as Associate Vice President – East, and Amy Angulo as Associate Vice President – West.

In their roles, Johnson and Angulo are building awareness of Keystone’s real estate investment opportunities. They are focused on fostering long-term relationships with registered representatives and direct investors in their respective territories.

Johnson previously spent seven years in the retirement services industry building partnerships with financial advisors and investors. Johnson has significant knowledge of retirement plan designs and regulations, which made him a valuable resource to clients on the distinctions, restrictions, and key details of investment opportunities.

Angulo’s background includes serving in the mortgage industry as an advisor and trainer. She developed curriculum, trained and mentored employees, and guided clients through the loan application process. Angulo brings to Keystone notable expertise in product marketing, compliance, and strategies for ensuring a successful client experience.

“Seth and Amy understand the complexities of working in a highly regulated industry and are able to apply their knowledge and customer service expertise to the benefit of financial advisors and Keystone’s direct investors. Plus, they have proven track records of building and sustaining relationships with investors across the country, which will help ensure we continue to deliver the highest level of customer support,” said Mike Packman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Johnson graduated from Georgia State University in Atlanta with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and public policy. Angulo graduated from National University in La Jolla, Calif., with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting. She earned the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) designation and Series 63 registration.

