Keystone 1031 Fully Subscribes its $35M Net-Leased DST Offering

Keystone 1031

Keystone 1031, a sponsor of tax-advantaged and impact real estate investments, has fully subscribed Keystone 1031 Net Leased Portfolio II.

I believe that our ability to identify good real estate in top markets and provide dependable income to investors helped us successfully enter a competitive market.”
— Mike Packman, Founder & CEO
JERICHO, NY, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone 1031 has fully subscribed its $35,650,000 Keystone 1031 Net Leased Portfolio II DST offering, designed to generate investor distributions from approximately 63,000 square feet of net-leased property. The portfolio is comprised of single tenant properties leased to nationally recognized brands in major markets – Starbucks (Bloomington, Ind.), Sherwin-Williams (Milwaukee, Wis.), O’Reilly Auto Parts (Chicago), Goodwill (St. Paul, Minn.), Walgreens (Denver), Jiffy Lube (San Antonio), and 7-Eleven (Las Vegas). The portfolio is diversified by geography, industry, and lease term.

The Keystone 1031 Net Leased Portfolio II launched on January 21, 2022, and sought to raise $17,650,000 from accredited investors thru a select group of independent broker-dealers. The program is designed to help provide investors with preservation of capital and a predictable monthly cash flow of 5% annually. Keystone 1031 obtained ten-year, interest-only financing for the acquisition.

“I am proud of another successful raise and believe that our ability to identify good real estate in top markets and provide dependable income to investors helped us successfully enter a competitive market,” said Mike Packman, Founder & CEO. “Our team values the relationships we are developing in the independent space and is excited to continue providing quality DST offerings to investors.”

