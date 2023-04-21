Keystone National Properties Expands Its Legal Team

Grabill will leverage his 20 years of experience as an attorney to guide the firm’s real estate acquisitions. His background spans multifamily housing, medical and retail office buildings, and industrial real estate transactions. He’s represented private equity funds, DST sponsors and publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), as well as banks and other institutional lenders.
Throughout his career, Grabill has closed more than $1 billion of agency loans and has extensive experience in the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market. Prior to joining Keystone, he was a shareholder and chairperson of the real estate practice group for a nationally recognized securities and real estate firm headquartered in Richmond, Va.
“For more than two decades, Zach’s provided legal counsel on a range of real estate offerings from commercial to mixed-use to large-scale residential. He’s guided clients through transactions, leases and financing agreements and represented all sides of a sale -- investors, landlords, borrowers and tenants. Zach’s insight and expertise will be a tremendous asset to our team as we explore new acquisitions for our investment offerings,” said Mike Packman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer.
Grabill graduated magna cum laude from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He graduated with honors from Florida State University College of Law.
