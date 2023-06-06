Omni Interactions Announced as Finalists for Two Customer Contact Week (CCW) Awards

Finalists for BPO of the Year Award and Workforce Innovation of the Year Award

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Interactions, the fastest-growing provider of outsourced customer support services, is in the running for two awards at the largest contact center conference in the world, Customer Contact Week (CCW) Vegas. The awards ceremony will take place at the annual CCW conference on June 20, 2023. Omni Interactions will be sponsoring the conference and providing demonstrations of their AI-powered customer experience solutions. Omni Interactions is the first provider of gig-economy outsourced customer experience with a proprietary AI platform called Omniverse, purposefully built on the most innovative cloud technology with embedded automation to seamlessly connect world-class gig workers to leading brands.

BPO of the Year BPO of the Year awards the provider that redefines the standard for strategic partnership evidenced through world-class service and exemplary efficiency. The winner is evaluated based on their ability to: train multi-skilled agents that align with the client’s culture, act as a strategic partner to clients, scale operations per client needs, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and drive performance through key client success metrics.

"We are thrilled to be named a finalist for BPO of the Year by CCW,” said Courtney Meyers, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions. “Omni has been able to prove our success and demonstrate our world-class virtual learning process, scalability, and rapid deployment capabilities. Our ability to quickly launch remote programs and onboard thousands of agents within a few weeks has been a key factor in our success."

Workforce Innovation of the Year awards the solution that links employee expectations to customer value and increased agent engagement. The winner is evaluated based on their ability to: address a unique challenge in workforce optimization, deliver cost savings, regardless of size and scope, increase agent productivity and reduce customer effort through tangible metrics, and support rapidly evolving client needs.

Karen Pavicic, Co-CEO of Omni Interactions stated, "We are honored to have been named as a finalist for Workforce Innovation of the Year by CCW. Our company's mission is to provide our clients with cost-effective and efficient customer service solutions, and our use of bots and automation has enabled us to reduce costs by 25-55% and increase agent productivity. We are proud of this recognition and look forward to continuing to provide our clients with the highest quality service."

About Omni Interactions

Winner of Outsource Provider of the Year, Pandemic Tech Innovation of the Year, and finalist for CCW BPO of the Year and CCW Workforce Innovation of the Year, Omni Interactions is the fastest-growing BPO in the US ranking #341 on the Inc. 5000. Its winning strategy is comprised of a unique business model utilizing remote brand ambassadors and AI-powered cloud-based technology to provide on-demand, scalable, omnichannel customer experience at a 25%+ lower cost. Frost & Sullivan analyst, Michael DeSalles stated “Omni Interactions solves many of today’s current CX challenges with an innovative business model that combines automation with people-based support.”