Dr. Frank J. Mandarino Shares Video Tour of Modernized Mandarino Chiropractic Office on Long Island
The newly renovated waiting room and reception area of Mandarino Chiropractic’s Long Island location reflect the up-to-date concept of the high-tech, modern office.
Newly renovated chiropractic facility in New Hyde Park, N.Y., was purchased from a retiring physicianSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, an award-winning Staten Island chiropractor with a practice that spans the New York Metro area and nearby New Jersey, recently posted an online video tour of his newly renovated Mandarino Chiropractic P.C. office in New Hyde Park, N.Y.
The video, available on Mandarino Chiropractic’s Facebook page, shows Dr. Mandarino as he walks through the attractive, state-of-the-art facility, which was purchased from a retiring physician.
Dr. Mandarino explained that he and Dr. Joseph Carbone, a Mandarino Chiropractic partner, “renovated the office, and put a modern touch to it – and a modern flare.”
After strolling through the attractive reception area, comfortable waiting room and doctor’s office in the Long Island facility, Dr. Mandarino points to a variety of treatment rooms, each containing tried and proven traditional and leading-edge therapies, such as compression and traction tables; a room where he was greeted by a top acupuncturist in a first-rate acupuncture environment; additional chiropractic areas, and a room featuring PiezoWave therapy.
“It’s acoustic sound waves,” Dr. Mandarino explained as he gestured toward the high-tech Richard Wolf Piezo shockwave system, which is designed to provide effective treatment for chronic pain.
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
