ProAct Safety CEO Discussed Sustainable Performance at Safety + Health Magazine Virtual Event
Based on Galloway’s new book, this Avetta sponsored webinar focused on five core capacities for safety excellence.
insightful guidance that both safety leaders and executives can utilize to transform their business performance”HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ProAct Safety, a recognized pioneer of safety excellence strategies, announced its CEO, Shawn M. Galloway, led a virtual session on “Mastering the 5 Core Capacities for Safety Excellence.” The live event, sponsored by Avetta, was scheduled on Thursday, May 18th at 11am CT. The recording is available on demand at this link.
Based on the new best-selling book, Bridge to Excellence, this webinar thoroughly examines the five capacities required for safety excellence and explores how they synergize to produce excellent, sustainable results. This event leads attendees on a journey balancing case studies with practical execution guidance that focuses on these five capacities: system, leadership, culture, engagement, and strategic.
Sara Lutz, Content Marketing for Avetta, shared “Shawn Galloway shared some insightful guidance that both safety leaders and executives can utilize to transform their business performance.”
For more information about ProAct Safety events, visit http://proactsafety.com/events.
ABOUT SHAWN M. GALLOWAY
Shawn M. Galloway is CEO of the global consultancy, ProAct Safety. Shawn’s consulting clients include most of the best safety-performing organizations within every major industry. He is a trusted advisor, professional speaker, and author of several bestselling books on safety strategy, culture, leadership, and engagement. He is a monthly columnist for several magazines and one of the most prolific contributors in the industry, having also authored over 700 podcasts, 300 articles and blogs, and 100 videos. He has received awards and recognition for his significant contributions from the American Society of Safety Professionals, National Safety Council’s Top 40 Rising Stars and Top Ten Speakers, EHS Today Magazine’s 50 People Who Most Influenced EHS, ISHN Magazine’s POWER 101 – Leaders of the EHS World and their newest list: 50 Leaders for Today and Tomorrow, Pro-Sapien’s list of The Top 11 Health and Safety Influencers and is an Avetta Distinguished Fellow. Read more about him and his work at www.ShawnGalloway.com.
ABOUT PROACT SAFETY
ProAct Safety is a global safety excellence consultancy. The company has completed more than 2,000 successful safety strategy, leadership, culture and employee engagement projects in nearly every major industry worldwide. Learn more at http://www.ProActSafety.com.
