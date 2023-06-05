DonorPerfect joins QuickBooks Solution Provider Program as an official reseller

DonorPerfect Fundraising Software

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DonorPerfect, a leading fundraising software trusted by more than 50,000 nonprofit professionals, has joined the QuickBooks Online Solution Provider Program, powered by the global technology platform Intuit, as an official reseller.

Nonprofits using or considering DonorPerfect CRM, created by SofterWare, can now strengthen the donor management platform by integrating world-class, cloud-based accounting software and payroll. With a track record of more than 35 years and 8 million users, QuickBooks Online is the #1 accounting software for small to midsize businesses, providing affordable, easy-to-implement tools that will scale with growth.

“By joining services with DonorPerfect, we can help nonprofit organizations in a variety of sectors see fundraising growth and save precious time that would be better spent on their missions,” says Kevin Zavaglia, VP of US Sales for Intuit’s Small Business and Self-Employed Group.

Together in one package, the two solutions work to improve nonprofit operational efficiency and fundraising workflow, as staff and leadership are empowered to access up-to-date financial data via smartphone, tablet, or PC.

These features allow nonprofit organizations to spend less time on administrative work and more time building donor relationships or managing fundraising effectiveness. By automating tasks like manual data entry, time tracking, invoicing, and receipting, QuickBooks Online users reportedly save more than 50 hours per month.

“The ability to seamlessly integrate our software with QuickBooks Online allows us to equip our nonprofit clients with a single source of truth for financial data between their accounting and fundraising systems,” says Eric Foster, Chief Revenue Officer of SofterWare, the company that develops DonorPerfect.

DonorPerfect automatically syncs donor and financial data to QuickBooks Online to provide accurate, real-time expense history and detailed giving reports, allowing for reduced errors and quicker reconciliation of transactions. In fact, research has shown that 96% of accountants say that reconciling finances is faster and more accurate when using QuickBooks Online.1

Founded in 1981, DonorPerfect is an employee-owned organization focused on helping its customers streamline and grow their fundraising operations. On average, organizations raise 25% more funds in their first year using DonorPerfect and typically see double-digit fundraising growth in their first three years.

About DonorPerfect

DonorPerfect Fundraising Software offers tools, features, and best practices that empower fundraisers to gain and retain donors, simplify their daily workflows, and grow the community that champions their cause. DonorPerfect helps organizations easily adopt today’s most powerful fundraising strategies, from intelligent dashboards that turn data into insights to comprehensive donor profiles primed for segmentation.

Supporting 50,000 nonprofit professionals in raising more than $100 billion, our fundraising success platform provides innovative and affordable solutions for today’s ever-changing fundraising landscape. Join our community of changemakers today.