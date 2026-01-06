SofterWare Announces Acquisition of Givecloud, Expanding Its Market-Leading Fundraising System

Givecloud’s advanced online fundraising capabilities will be further integrated with DonorPerfect’s top-rated donor management software.

SofterWare announces the acquisition of its long-term technology partner, Givecloud, bringing market-leading donation forms into the DonorPerfect system.

By bringing Givecloud into the DonorPerfect family, we’re delivering a high-performing online giving solution that helps nonprofits raise more, and our teams innovate faster.” — Lauren Sheehan

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SofterWare, the developer of DonorPerfect Fundraising Software, has announced its acquisition of Givecloud, an innovative online fundraising platform and long-time technology partner. This strategic achievement will accelerate SofterWare’s innovation roadmap and bring market-leading donation forms into the DonorPerfect system.

Givecloud currently serves more than 2,000 nonprofit clients worldwide with a proven track record of increasing one-time and recurring donations. For years, nonprofits have relied on the integration between DonorPerfect and Givecloud to enhance donor engagement and deliver seamless online giving experiences.

Now, Givecloud’s advanced online fundraising capabilities will be further integrated with DonorPerfect’s top-rated donor management software, helping fundraisers fast-track their development goals with:

- Higher conversion rates (outperforming the industry average at 25%);

- Frictionless donations via digital wallets (including donor-advised funds);

- Express checkout for mobile donors (done in one click);

- A self-service donor portal encompassing online and offline gifts;

- And suggested ask amounts based on giving preferences.

“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our mission of Making It Easy To Do Good,” said Lauren Sheehan, President of SofterWare. “By bringing Givecloud into the DonorPerfect family, we’re delivering a high-performing online giving solution that helps nonprofits raise more, and our teams innovate faster. It’s a growth investment that strengthens DonorPerfect, deepens its value, and fulfills our commitment to the organizations we serve.”

“Givecloud is about creating moments of meaning between people and the causes they care about,” said Josh Bloomfield, Founder and CEO of Givecloud. “Joining with DonorPerfect allows us to bring that vision to a much larger stage. We’re building the future of donor engagement, where innovation amplifies generosity, and nonprofits are empowered to do important work at scale.”

Learn more about Givecloud’s online fundraising capabilities, now part of DonorPerfect.

About DonorPerfect

DonorPerfect Fundraising Software offers tools, features, and best practices that empower fundraisers to gain and retain donors, simplify daily workflows, and grow the community that champions their cause. DonorPerfect enables organizations to adopt today’s most powerful fundraising strategies—from intelligent dashboards that transform data into insights to comprehensive donor profiles built for effective segmentation.

Supporting 75,000 nonprofit professionals who have collectively raised more than $100 billion, DonorPerfect’s fundraising success platform delivers innovative and affordable solutions for today’s ever-changing fundraising landscape. Join our community of changemakers today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.