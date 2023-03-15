DonateStock and DonorPerfect Partner for Fundraising Success

This API functionality will allow DonorPerfect nonprofits to expand giving opportunities.” — Darryl Moser

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DonorPerfect has partnered with DonateStock to help thousands of nonprofits access and grow charitable stock gifting programs. The companies are working together to offer DonateStock’s industry-leading platform as an integrated extension of DonorPerfect’s fundraising software platform.

Stock gifting represents a larger pool of assets and a smarter, tax-advantaged way for donors to support nonprofits. By making a pre-tax stock gift, a donor may avoid the capital gains tax while also deducting the market value of the gifted stock. Until now, less than one percent of nonprofits could accept stock gifts. DonateStock is closing that gap by enabling all nonprofits to solicit and receive gifts of appreciated stock – no brokerage required.

DonorPerfect’s fundraising software and growth platform enables nonprofits to raise more money and cultivate donor relationships by effectively automating administrative tasks and organizing constituent data. DonorPerfect customers can now incorporate stock gifting data in their DonorPerfect CRM through an API connection.

Through this collaboration, nonprofits can offer donors a smarter, tax-advantaged way to support causes they care about through stock gifting. DonateStock also simplifies the process of processing, reconciling and acknowledging stock gifts, enabling 50,000 fundraising professionals to offer donors new ways to give while avoiding the hassle typically associated with stock gifts.

“This partnership is a perfect example of how we can help nonprofits diversify and grow development programs as an extension of their trusted fundraising platform,” said Steve Latham, CEO of DonateStock. We look forward to helping nonprofits large and small enable donors to make tax-advantaged stock gifts with ease.”

“This API functionality will allow DonorPerfect nonprofits to expand giving opportunities. By improving business process efficiency, they earn back time that can be spent on community impact,” said Darryl Moser, Business Development Manager of DonorPerfect. “This partnership is consistent with our mission and company core values; we are thrilled to offer this to the customers we serve.”

For more information visit https://www.donorperfect.com/integrations/payment-processing/donatestock

About DonateStock

At the intersection of Fintech and philanthropy DonateStock is transforming charitable giving by making stock gifting easy and accessible to millions of nonprofits and donors. DonateStock streamlines the stock gifting process to help donors make tax-advantaged stock gifts with ease.. Nonprofits benefit from larger pre-tax gifts along with the tools, automation and support needed to scale stock gifting. By democratizing stock gifting for all, DonateStock is helping thousands of nonprofits impact millions of lives. Learn more at https://donatestock.com.

ABOUT DONORPERFECT

DonorPerfect Fundraising offers tools, features, and best practices that empower fundraisers to gain and retain donors, simplify their daily work, and grow the community that champions their cause. From intelligent dashboards that turn data into insights to comprehensive donor profiles primed for segmentation, DonorPerfect helps organizations effectively adopt today’s most powerful fundraising strategies with ease.

Supporting 50,000 nonprofit professionals in raising more than $100 billion, our fundraising success platform provides innovative and affordable solutions for today’s ever-changing fundraising landscape. Join our community of changemakers today.

Media Contacts:

Steve Latham, CEO & Co-Founder, DonateStock, steve.latham@donatestock.com

Jeff Vogel, Director of Business Development, DonorPerfect, 215-628-0400 ext 339, jvogel@softerware.com

Samuel Goldenberg, Marketing Manager, DonorPerfect, 215-628-0400 ext 233, sgoldenberg@softerware.com

