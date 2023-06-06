Beth-Anne Bygum, Chief Security & Compliance Officer at Acxiom is appointed to serve on the NTSC Board of Directors.
"I am honored to join the National Technology Security Coalition's Board of Directors. I look forward to working alongside my fellow CISOs to create a blueprint for national cybersecurity standards.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth-Anne Bygum, Chief Security & Compliance Officer at Acxiom, has been appointed to serve on the National Technology Security Coalition’s (NTSC) Board of Directors. Bygum will help influence the strategic direction of the NTSC and join other Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) who represent a broad cross-section of enterprise companies. These CISOs have a vested interest in protecting the security of their customers and employees through policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
Acxiom partners with the world’s leading brands to create customer intelligence, enabling data-driven marketing experiences that generate value for people and brands. Bygum is responsible for the company’s global cyber security strategy, enterprise risk management program and information risk governance. A valued member of the Acxiom executive senior leadership team, she also provides executive consulting expertise to other IPG agencies that deliver digital and data capabilities to regulated clients.
“The NTSC is delighted to welcome Beth-Anne to our distinguished board of directors. She brings more than 30 years of experience working with companies in data science, technology, consumer packaged goods, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and consulting services,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC. “We are constantly seeking to create a diverse board of women and men who contribute their time and energies in helping the NTSC represent the voice of the CISO on Capitol Hill. Having someone of Beth-Anne’s caliber join our Board of Directors will contribute to our overall governmental affairs strategy.”
“During these past two years, the NTSC has focused a lot of its energy and efforts on defining its position related to federal data privacy,” said Gaul. "We will need the best minds on our board to continue guiding us as privacy evolves into 2023. Data privacy is only one of many areas where Beth-Anne excels in her career, and her extensive experience across a broad range of industries will be a welcome addition to our board. We are also excited about her passion for diversity in workforce development, a policy priority for the coalition.”
"I am honored to join the National Technology Security Coalition's Board of Directors," said Bygum. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow CISOs to create a blueprint for national cybersecurity standards that raise the bar, create awareness, and prepare for a more secure, resilient digital future. Our charge is not merely to react, but to anticipate and mitigate the risks that lie ahead."
About the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC)
The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
