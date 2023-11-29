Saša Zdjelar, Chief Trust Officer at Reversing Labs Joins NTSC Board of Directors
The NTSC is delighted to welcome Saša Zdjelar, Chief Trust Officer at Reversing Labs to its Board of Directors.
“Saša is an esteemed leader in the cybersecurity industry and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the NTSC,” noted Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saša Zdjelar, Chief Trust Officer at ReversingLabs and Operating Partner at Crosspoint Capital has been appointed to serve on the National Technology Security Coalition’s (NTSC) Board of Directors. ReversingLabs is the trusted authority in file and software security, providing businesses with a modern cybersecurity platform to verify, trust and deliver safe software.
“Saša is an esteemed leader in the cybersecurity industry and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the NTSC,” noted Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC. “His CTrO scope includes leadership, oversight, and governance of the CISO/CSO function, including product security, as well as partnering with other leaders on corporate and product strategy, strategic partnerships and research, and customer and technology advisory boards, including sponsoring the ReversingLabs Advisory Board.”
Prior to ReversingLabs, Saša served as the Senior Vice President of Security at Salesforce, where he led a global organization encompassing enterprise security, product security, offensive security, security engineering/automation, bug bounty programs, technical product, program, and project management as well as mergers and acquisitions. He also played a crucial role as the executive sponsor for strategic corporate security initiatives, such as Zero Trust.
“Saša will help influence the strategic direction of the NTSC and join CISOs who represent a broad cross-section of enterprise companies,” said Gaul. “These CISOs have a vested interest in protecting the security of their customers and employees through policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.”
“As the United States continues to develop comprehensive data privacy and security laws at the federal and state level, CISOs need to be involved when legislators and policymakers create these bills,” said Zdjelar. “In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, the importance of robust technology security cannot be overstated. I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members and industry leaders to advance the NTSC’s mission and contribute to the development of forward-thinking security policies and practices.”
Sasa Zdjelar’s appointment to the NTSC Board of Directors is a significant milestone for the organization. His unique perspective, combining technical expertise with strategic business acumen, will be invaluable as we continue to shape national policy and drive critical conversations around technology and security.
The NTSC provides a platform for CISOs to advocate for beneficial legislative and regulatory policies. With an aim to drive national dialogue on technology security in the U.S., the NTSC promotes public-private collaboration on cybersecurity issues and policy. Its members include key leaders and decision-makers from a variety of industries who work together to improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
About the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC)
The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
To learn more about becoming a member or underwriting the NTSC, please visit ntsc.org
About ReversingLabs
ReversingLabs is the trusted authority in software and file security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, the ReversingLabs Titanium Platform® powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 35 billion files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.
