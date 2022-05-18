Scientific Games Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer Stephen Richardson Joins NTSC Board of Directors
Stephen Richardson, Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer at Scientific Games, has been appointed to serve on the NTSC Board of Directors.
We are honored to have Steve join our Board and look forward to his insights about national cybersecurity policy as we continue to shape our strategy and positions.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Richardson, Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer at Scientific Games, has been appointed to serve on the National Technology Security Coalition’s (NTSC) Board of Directors. Scientific Games is a global provider of games, technologies, and services to 130 government-regulated lotteries in 50 countries. With a 28-year security background including 22 years at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Richardson will help influence the strategic direction of the NTSC and join CISOs who represent a broad cross-section of enterprise companies. These CISOs have a vested interest in protecting the security of their customers and employees through policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
“Cybersecurity is a critical challenge facing both government and private sectors. I am honored to be appointed to the NTSC Board of Directors and join forces with experts from many of the leading companies in the U.S.,” said Richardson.
“I look forward to sharing my experience at Scientific Games, the FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to support the good work that NTSC is doing to help to improve protection against cyberattacks.”
As the Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer for Scientific Games, Richardson oversees all aspects of information security, information technology, compliance, human resources, and internal auditing for the company. Based at the company’s global headquarters in metro Atlanta, he is an experienced leader of organizational risk management efforts incorporating identification and mitigation of potential risks, internal and external crisis response, and resource deployment.
During his tenure at the FBI, most recently as the Assistant Director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division in Washington, D.C., Richardson developed and implemented strategies and procedures to directly identify and mitigate criminal and cyber threats specifically related to financial crimes, foreign corruption, money laundering and illicit finance. Prior to joining the FBI, he was a highly decorated employee of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for six years, receiving a Medal of Valor as well as Employee of the Year Award from the State of Tennessee for his work on high-profile criminal investigations. Richardson holds an MBA from Duke University, a Business Law Certificate from Vanderbilt University and is a Certified Fraud Examiner.
“Steve’s experience is vast and encompasses serving as the Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer at Scientific Games, overseeing compliance and regulatory requirements related to cybersecurity, and holding senior security leadership roles in the FBI,” said Patrick Gaul, Executive Director of the NTSC. “He has extensive knowledge and experience with cybersecurity, cyber forensics, and Homeland Security practices within the federal government and private sector. We are honored to have Steve join our Board and look forward to his insights about national cybersecurity policy as we continue to shape our strategy and positions.”
The NTSC provides a platform for CISOs to advocate for beneficial legislative and regulatory policies. We encourage dialogue about cybersecurity issues, laws, and regulations through advocacy engagement with congressional members, regional CISO policy roundtables, and our National CISO Policy Conference.
Richardson joins a prestigious board of CISOs representing leading companies including Aaron’s, Inc., Aflac, Arizona State University, Blackhawk Network, Cardinal Health, Cisco Systems, Comcast Corporation, Discover Financial Services, Dollar Tree, Inc., Edward Jones Investments, Eli Lilly & Company, Eonia Consulting, Equifax, Globe Life, Graham Holdings, GSK Consumer Health, Hearst, Hound Labs, Huntington Bank, ICE, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, Microsoft Corporation, McKesson, Motorola Mobility, NCR, Norfolk Southern Corporation, Oceaneering, Proofpoint, Inc., Republic National Distributing Company, RedSeal, Inc., The Coca Cola Company, The Sage Group, Synovus, Starbucks, TaxSlayer, Technology Association of Georgia, The Chemours Company, TransUnion, United Health Group/Optum, Unisys, USAA, U.S. Bank, Voya Financial, and Western Digital.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games is the global leader in lottery games, sports betting and technology, and the partner of choice for government lotteries. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, legendary performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry ever forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.
About the National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC)
The National Technology Security Coalition (NTSC) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that serves as the preeminent advocacy voice for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) across the nation. Through dialogue, education, and government relations, we unite both public and private sector stakeholders around policies that improve national cybersecurity standards and awareness.
