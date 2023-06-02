M&A Deal #80 by Berg Consulting Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- Berg Consulting Group, the leading M&A intermediary niching in the Background Screening industry, is proud to announce the sale of Lagniappe Resources, Inc., a background screening company. Evan Zatt, our key man in our M&A function, makes another happy marriage.
Geri Hand, the owner of Lagniappe said: "Evan was invaluable in holding my hand through the process of selling my background screening company. He conducted a business valuation, introduced me to several prospective buyers, and helped close the deal. I was excited to offer my clients the opportunity to transition to a company that provided the same level of personal service that they were accustomed to. I am loving retirement.”
The buyer, another background screening company said: “Evan again presented us with an opportunity to acquire a quality and well-established background check company. Evan perfectly matches our style, service offerings, and customer service, which made the transfer of clients very smooth and I feel the negotiations resulted in an agreement that was very fair to both parties. I am very satisfied with the transaction and Evan did a great job of managing expectations and action items that led to a smooth transition. Thank you Berg Consulting.”
As the #1 intermediary in the Screening industry in both the number of deals and total value, this marks Berg Consulting Group’s 80th successful M&A transaction.
We are the experts in the Background Screening industry with 33 years of industry experience, first as an owner of a Screening company that was sold in 1998, and now specializing in consulting to companies in the industry. Our strength is helping Screening companies optimize their financial goals (both growth and costs reduction) and have become the go-to specialist regarding Mergers & Acquisitions limited to Employment Background Screening and Tenant Screening companies and their providers.
If you are interested in learning more about either selling or buying a business in our industry or about any of our services, please reach out to the experts. Call Evan Zatt at (303) 875-1718 and he can answer any and all of your questions.
