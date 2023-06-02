SDDOT Seeks Public Input into the S.D. Highway 38 Corridor Study in Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release: Friday, June 2, 2023

Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

HARTFORD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Hartford, City of Humboldt, City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public meeting open house to inform area residents about the beginning of the S.D. Highway 38 Corridor Study. The public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Central High School, located at 705 E. 2nd St. in Hartford.

The overall goal for the study is to develop a long-range plan for the Highway 38 corridor from the east junction with S.D. Highway 19 in Humboldt to the intersection with Marion Road in Sioux Falls. This study includes the entire segment of the Highway 38 corridor within the Hartford city limits.

The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with the study team. A recorded presentation will play on a continuous loop for the duration of the open house.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, the recorded presentation and open house displays will also be available on the study website at https://www.sd38corridorstudy.com beginning on June 8, 2023. The meeting presentation will be streamed through a link on the study website. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted. The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, adjacent landowners, and business owners throughout the study period.

Written comments will be accepted through Friday, July 14, 2023.

The website https://www.sd38corridorstudy.com will provide information about the study scope and schedule.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

