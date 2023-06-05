Greenhouse Natural Medicine Presents Tequila and Lyme: An Exclusive Event Featuring Naturopathic Medical Practitioners
Greenhouse Natural Medicine, a leading provider of integrative holistic healthcare solutions, is excited to invite the community to its upcoming event, Tequila and Lyme. This unique event will provide valuable insights into Lyme Disease and Associated Tick-borne Illnesses, while showcasing the clinic's innovative approach to managing routine and complex chronic illnesses.
— Dr. Julia Greenspan
Taking place on June 8th from 5pm - 7pm at 109 Ponemah Road, Suite 9 Amherst, NH 03031. Tequila and Lyme promises an evening filled with knowledge-sharing, interactive discussions, and a chance to win amazing prizes. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Greenhouse Natural Medicine's team of highly skilled Naturopathic Medical Practitioners and gain a deeper understanding of their integrative holistic approach to healthcare.
During the event, participants will learn about the latest advancements in the treatment and prevention of Lyme Disease and Associated Tick-borne Illnesses. Greenhouse Natural Medicine's experts will share valuable insights, evidence-based practices, and practical tips to help attendees make informed decisions about their health and well-being.
As a special treat, mocktail margaritas will be served, adding to the festive atmosphere of the event. Guests can enjoy refreshing beverages while engaging in meaningful conversations with the practitioners and fellow attendees.
In addition to the informative sessions and delightful mocktail margaritas, attendees will also have the opportunity to win fabulous prizes that include an IV - 15-minute consult with Myer's, a Gift Card, two Free Neurofeedback Sessions, two Free Acupuncture Sessions, and two Free B12 shots. To double their chances of winning, guests are encouraged to bring a friend along.
"We are thrilled to host the Tequila and Lyme event and provide a platform to educate the community about Lyme Disease and our integrative holistic approach to healthcare," said Dr. Julia Greenspan, ND at Greenhouse Natural Medicine. "We believe in empowering individuals to take charge of their health and well-being through knowledge and personalized treatment options. Tequila and Lyme offers a unique opportunity to engage with our team of experts, ask questions, and discover the potential of holistic healing."
To reserve a spot at Tequila and Lyme, interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance by visiting https://greenhousemedicinepatients.com/info--rsvp-page. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended to secure a spot at this highly anticipated event.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Julia Greenspan
Clinic Owner
(603) 249-5771
docjuliagreenspan@gmail.com
About Greenhouse Natural Medicine:
Greenhouse Natural Medicine is a renowned healthcare clinic specializing in integrative holistic solutions for routine and complex chronic illnesses. The clinic's team of Naturopathic Medical Practitioners combines traditional and alternative medicine approaches to provide personalized care that addresses the root causes of health issues. By blending evidence-based practices with patient-centered care, Greenhouse Natural Medicine aims to optimize the overall well-being of their patients.
Dr. Julia Greenspan
Greenhouse Natural Medicine
+1 603-249-5771
email us here