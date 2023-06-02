IEC FL East Coast Chapter Announces Registration is Open for the Electrical Apprenticeship, and NEW Low Voltage Programs
I am excited to introduce the new Low Voltage Apprenticeship program. This program will provide individuals with the tools they need to thrive in the ever-evolving electrical field.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC), announces the opening of registration for their highly esteemed Electrical Apprenticeship Program. As a leader in the electrical industry, IEC is committed to providing exceptional training and education opportunities for aspiring electricians.
— Dave Nutter, IEC FECC Instructor & Founding Member
The IEC Electrical Apprenticeship Program offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the electrical trade. Under the guidance of experienced industry professionals, apprentices will gain hands-on experience and theoretical understanding, ensuring a well-rounded education.
In addition to the renowned Electrical Apprenticeship Program, IEC is thrilled to introduce a NEW Low Voltage (Limited Energy) apprenticeship program. This expansion showcases IEC's dedication to addressing the evolving needs of the industry and equipping individuals with specialized expertise in low voltage systems. The program will begin in September, offering a valuable opportunity for those seeking to develop a rewarding career in the low voltage area of the industry.
The Low Voltage (Limited Energy) program spearheaded by David Nutter, is the owner of Electro Arts Enterprises, Inc, a Master Electrician of 35+ years, and a founding member of the IEC FL East Coast Chapter. Mr. Nutter is a voting member of the IEC FL East Coast Chapter board, is also on the 2023 IEC National A&T committee, Codes & Standards committee, and on the local IEC A&T committee. His company specializes in Limited Energy Systems Integration and has 20+ years of experience as a systems programmer. Mr. Nutter has been an IEC-FECC Electrical Apprenticeship Program instructor for 3 years.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact the Independent Electrical Contractors, Florida East Coast Chapter, for further information regarding registration, program details, and eligibility requirements. By participating in these apprenticeship programs, individuals can embark on a path towards success in the electrical industry and open doors to a promising future.
About IEC FL East Coast Chapter
The IEC FL East Coast Chapter is a not-for-profit membership association that operates an electrical apprenticeship school. The IEC-FECC is a leading provider of electrical apprenticeship programs, dedicated to training and developing skilled electricians. With a commitment to excellence, the chapter equips its apprentices with comprehensive knowledge, practical skills, and industry connections, empowering them to succeed in the dynamic field of electrical work.
In the state of Florida, apprenticeship certification programs are sponsored. If an individual is not already working with a sponsoring contractor, the IEC FL East Coast Chapter assists qualifying individuals with placement. Students work full time while attending school 1 night per week, and graduate debt free. They earn while they learn!
The IEC Florida East Coast Chapter's focus on electrical apprenticeship training provides an excellent alternative for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the electrical field. Collaborating with local high schools to introduce students to the electrical industry provides valuable opportunity for them to explore their interests and potentially find a rewarding career path. It's important to have diverse options that cater to different individuals' talents and aspirations.
For more information about the IEC FL East Coast Chapter and its programs, please visit www.iec-fecc.org. Registration has begun! Interested individuals may contact us through the IEC-FECC website at https://www.iec-fecc.org/contact-us/ or by calling 561-697-4893.
Bob Terry
Executive Director
IEC FL East Coast Chapter
561-697-4893
bterry@iec-fecc.org
Karen Pica, Marketing Director
IEC - Florida East Coast Chapter
+1 561-318-7709
