Issues of cooperation with the OSCE discussed in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan

02/06/2023

On June 1, 2023, a meeting was held in the Mejlis with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Helga Schmid.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova noted that one of the priorities of the foreign policy strategy is the development of long-term and effective cooperation with international organizations, including the OSCE.

The parties expressed mutual interest in intensifying the inter-parliamentary dialogue.

During the meeting, the Secretary General emphasized the role of the policy of neutrality of Turkmenistan in the field of ensuring peace, security and sustainable development in the region and beyond. In particular, the progressive expansion of cooperation in the field of energy and environmental security, sustainable transport and water diplomacy was noted.

Stressing the importance of the ongoing work on legislative support of the agreements reached in recent years between Turkmenistan and the OSCE, the sides spoke in favor of expanding the exchange of experience in the field of legislation, regular holding of bilateral inter-parliamentary meetings and consultations.

