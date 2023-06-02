Submit Release
New premises of OSCE Center opened in Ashgabat

On June 1 this year, new premises of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Center was opened in Ashgabat. The opening ceremony was attended by the OSCE Secretary General, the head of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Ashgabat city administration, diplomatic missions accredited in our country, and representatives of the mass media. The opening of a new office of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, timed to coincide with...

