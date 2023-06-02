Protego (USA), Inc. expanding Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Protego (USA), Inc. (Protego (USA)), a global industrial equipment manufacturer, today announced plans to expand its Charleston County operations. The company’s $10.1 million investment will create 39 new jobs.

Founded in 1954, Protego (USA) builds and provides devices and tank equipment for the oil and gas, petroleum, chemical, pharmaceutical and bio-energy industries. The company’s products include flame arresters, valves and tank equipment, as well as new products for cryogenic storage applications.

With current operations at 9561 Palmetto Commerce Parkway in North Charleston, the company plans to expand its existing facility and transition from assembling to manufacturing tank venting and explosion protection product lines. The expansion will also allow the company to implement production welding and computer numerical control (CNC) machining capabilities.

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2026. Hiring will begin in 2024; individuals interested in joining the Protego (USA) team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County to assist with the costs of building construction.

QUOTES

“We are excited about the expansion of our Landmark Business Park building on Palmetto Commerce Parkway. This expansion will create more employment opportunities in the greater Charleston area. Our goal is to provide excellent products and services and with the expansion we will be able to increase our raw materials supplies from our domestic U.S. supply chain. We will be able to continue to be a market leader in delivery times for our North American market and continue to offer a top-of-the-line product to our growing list of customers.” -Protego (USA), Inc. President Chris Mason

“With Protego (USA)’s new expansion, South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to be one of the best in the nation. We congratulate Protego (USA) on their $10.1 million investment and look forward to their continued success in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has the robust economy to support the continued growth of top-notch companies such as Protego (USA). We congratulate Protego (USA) on this latest expansion and look forward to the new opportunities that they will bring to the Charleston community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Protego (USA)'s decision to expand their operations here underscores the strength and potential of our local economy, showcasing Charleston County as an ideal destination for top-tier companies. We are proud to have Protego (USA) as a valued member of our business community, and we congratulate them on this remarkable expansion.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

FIVE FAST FACTS