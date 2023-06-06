Ex-FLIR & Oosto VP, Mike Chaffee, Joins eConnect for Strategic Growth
eConnect welcomes Mike Chaffee, ex-VP of Sales Americas at Oosto, bringing 25+ years of AI and security solution sales expertise to the team.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- eConnect, a global leader in intelligent software solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mike Chaffee as its latest team member. A highly respected professional, Mike brings over 25 years of experience in sensor integration, deep learning AI analytics, and security solution sales.
Before joining eConnect, Mike held the position of Vice President of Sales Americas at Oosto, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in technical strategic sales, channel growth, and business development. His strong acumen for driving sales in a competitive environment and his dedication to precise forecast metrics align with eConnect's commitment to business efficiency and profitability.
Mike has a notable history of managing regional sales teams and fostering channel relationships to achieve high revenue targets. His understanding of the voice of the customer and his commitment to designing complex security solutions that protect lives and livelihoods are attributes eConnect values highly.
Henry Valentino III, CEO of eConnect, states, "We are delighted to welcome Mike to our team. His extensive knowledge and experience will be crucial in establishing eConnect as a market leader in AI and video analytics solutions. His appointment underscores our commitment to hiring top-notch professionals to better serve our clients and fuel our ongoing growth."
On a personal note, Mike is a proud Wisconsin native, a committed Packers fan, and a recent grandparent. His dedication and passion for the industry, as well as his continuous desire to learn, are admirable qualities that eConnect is proud to welcome to its team.
About eConnect:
eConnect is a global leader in intelligent software solutions that streamline and automate processes within the gaming and hospitality industries. Our solutions integrate seamlessly with major gaming, hospitality, and surveillance systems, offering AI, data, and video analytics to bolster business efficiency and profitability.
Our software is continually evolving, mirroring our commitment to delivering the best solutions for our clients. With a presence in the United States and Asia, our software applications are connected to over 300,000 cameras across casinos, resorts, nightclubs, restaurants, stadiums, and airports.
For more information about eConnect and its offerings, please visit www.eConnectGlobal.com.
