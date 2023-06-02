Construction scheduled to begin on ND 5 west of Mohall

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 5, on North Dakota Highway 5 west of Mohall.



This project involves sliver widening of the road, surface reconstruction, asphalt overlay, and bridge rail retrofit between U.S. Highway 52 and the west junction of N.D. Highway 28.



During construction, traffic will be stopped briefly in each direction. Pilot cars and flaggers will be present at times to assist traffic through the work zone. Short delays of up to 15 minutes are possible.



The project is expected to be completed mid-October.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



C O N T A C T :



Sarah Arntson

sararntson@nd.gov

701-328-6965

