Olivia Hill:The first Transgender Woman to run for office in Tennessee
Running for Metro Council At-Large for all of Davidson CountyNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Olivia Hill, Candidate for Metro Council At- Large in Davidson County, has made history as the first Transgender woman to be on the ballot in Nashville, Tennessee. The Metro Council is the legislative authority of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, a city-county consolidated government that was created on April 1, 1963. The Council is a 40-member body of elected representatives in which 35 are elected by district and 5 are elected at-large, or county-wide. The presiding officer is the Vice Mayor, who is elected at-large by the citizens of Nashville and Davidson County. Members are elected to serve four- year terms.
Olivia Hill is a native to Nashville, a former Combat Veteran,Public Speaker, Women’s Advocate and Leading Transgender Rights Activist. Her journey to the ballot has been a climb with no absence of obstacles and speaks directly to her resilience as a candidate, and ultimately her capacity for leadership.
Hill has conquered a discrimination lawsuit, gender dysphoria, combat in Desert Storm, and so much more - she has set an undebatable precedence at each of these intersections. Olivia plans to bring the full breadth of her experience and leadership skills to Nashville Metro Council. She will fight to make our community more secure, informed, and safe by working for more affordable housing, a transparent budgeting process, and a community that works for everyone. Olivia has been awarded with Advocate of the Year by Vanderbilt University, and is a former member of Tennessee LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce.
She is also the recipient of the Navy Achievement Award in addition to being classified as a Petty Officer first class, gas turbine mechanical specialist, during her time in combat. In addition to her newest accolade as the Grand Marshall of the 2023 Nashville Pride Parade, she is most proud of her titles as mother and grandmother of 2 and 4, respectfully. As coverage of Hill amplifies leading up to the election she hopes that the community can continue to find a connection to her story - a connection to her mission - and a connection to a more united future that she sees for Nashville and Tennessee.
