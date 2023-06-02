‘THE FINAL BOW’ at NYC Independent Film Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival in New York events in the city itself have our special attention.
‘THE FINAL BOW’ is a documentary and an exploration of the rich history of New York City's Theatrical training and rehearsal space, Shetler Studios and Theatre. After 30 years serving the community 7 days a week, the famed studio was forced to close its doors due to the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic, while sending an entire industry reeling into such uncertainty, that no one knew if or when Broadway would make its way back, and who would be there if it did come back.
Some of the most notable Broadway productions were perfected within the walls of Shetler Studios and the filmmakers assembled a roster of performers and production professionals to tell their story.
‘THE FINAL BOW’ – Saturday June 10, 2023 – 7.15 pm Theater 1
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
Dennis Cieri
