rSTAR Technologies Announces Rebatify on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
Manufacturers can now benefit from wizard-based setup of Salesforce Rebate Management
Rebatify is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by making Salesforce Rebate Management for Manufacturing Cloud setup and use easy and intuitive.”WESTMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- rSTAR Technologies today announced it has launched Rebatify on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to set up and manage their rebate programs in the Salesforce Rebate Management for Manufacturing Cloud using wizard-based screens. Rebatify, when used with Salesforce Rebate Management for Manufacturing Cloud, makes it simple and easy to automate the entire rebate management process from set up to issuing rebates.
Rebatify is currently available on AppExchange.
Rebatify layers a sequence of intuitive, wizard-based screens on Salesforce Rebate Management for Manufacturing Cloud to set up, manage, and monitor rebate programs with just a few simple question and answer-based screens.
Rebatify
With Rebatify, users can:
● Select starting and ending dates for rebate programs
● Choose the type of rebates
● Import customer lists directly from Salesforce or upload their own lists
Manufacturing channel directors, as well as sales and marketing directors, need a quick and easy way to use automation tools within Salesforce Rebate Management for Manufacturing Cloud. rSTAR’s focus is on helping manufacturers and other asset-intensive industries improve customer experience. Rebates are an important marketing activity for such companies but managing rebates using spreadsheets can be a headache. Rebatify, when used with Salesforce Rebate Management for Manufacturing Cloud, makes it easy to automate the entire rebate management process.
Comments on the News
● “We understand the need to make such platforms easy to use for non-technical staff from our work over the years with many mid and large-sized manufacturers. Rebatify works with Salesforce Rebate Management for Manufacturing Cloud to make it easier to use,” said Vivek Ahuja, Vice President, Information Technology
● “Rebatify is a win-win, because manufacturers can now move from spreadsheets to full automation of their rebate programs, all within the Salesforce ecosystem,” said Danny Asnani, Vice President, Client Engagement
● “Rebatify is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by making Salesforce Rebate Management for Manufacturing Cloud setup and use easy and intuitive," said David Lee, Vice President of Product Management, AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
Salesforce, AppExchange, Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud, Salesforce Rebate Management for Manufacturing Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About rSTAR Technologies
rSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in the asset-intensive industries, such as manufacturing, automotive, and energy/utilities, into business value all-stars by focusing on digital transformation initiatives. With over 20 years of experience in Salesforce, and other platforms, the company provides consulting, implementation and integration services and offers additional Salesforce Accelerators, Quickstarts, and Jumpstarts for rapid time-to-value and CX improvements.
