Karl Dakin Goes Over the Edge for Cancer League of Colorado
Karl Dakin Launches Dakin Capital Team to Raise Funding for Cancer League of Colorado by Participation in the Denver Over the Edge 2023 Rappelling Event.
Every donation, large or small, will help us reach our target and support the Cancer League of Colorado's critical work.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karl Dakin, expert in small business capital formation and founder of Dakin Capital, is thrilled to apply his fundraising skills by the formation of Team Dakin Capital to participate in the Denver Over the Edge 2023 Challenge. This high-adrenaline fundraising event directly benefits the Cancer League of Colorado.
The Cancer League of Colorado is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting cancer research and patient care in the state of Colorado. Since its inception in 1969, it has committed itself to the fight against cancer and has played a pivotal role in making significant strides in the understanding, prevention, treatment, and cure of cancer. https://www.cancerleague.org/
Dakin and his team will brave the heights and rappel down McGregor Square, demonstrating their steadfast commitment to making a tangible impact in the fight against cancer.
"Dakin Capital has always been about investing in impactful initiatives," says Karl Dakin. "Joining the Over the Edge Challenge is not only an exciting adventure but also a meaningful way to contribute to the fight against cancer, a cause personal to my family."
The event, scheduled for September 7, 8 and 9, 2023, is set to gather scores of brave souls willing to test their limits, rappel down a skyscraper, and make a profound difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. Team Dakin Capital has embarked on a vigorous fundraising campaign with an ambitious goal, aimed at engaging as many people as possible in this critical fight.
"This is an incredible opportunity for anyone who wants to join us in making a contribution," Dakin adds. "Every donation, large or small, will help us reach our target and support the Cancer League of Colorado's critical work."
Karl Dakin invites everyone to join him in this unique endeavor. Donations to Team Dakin Capital can be made through the team's page on the Over the Edge website: https://www.denverovertheedge.com/teams/dakin-capital/.
For those willing to step beyond, join Dakin Capital in this thrilling challenge, and let's take a leap towards a world free from cancer.
