Bueno Nachos LLC Launches Capital Crowdfunding Campaign to Expand to a Second Food Truck

Buenos Nachos is seeking access to capital through the Colorado Crowdfunding Act by offering customers a ‘Super Deal’.
Instead of seeking money from angel investors where we cannot meet their return-on-investment criteria, we are seeking money from and building relationships with our customers.”
— Tracy Wray
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buenos Nachos is growing as it offers delicious foods from its food truck to the Denver Metropolitan Area. To grow, Buenos Nachos needs a second food truck and to purchase the food truck it needs to raise capital funding. Buenos Nachos has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign with the goal of raising $25,000. The offering is posted online at https://crowdsprout.co/.
To obtain this funding, Buenos Nachos is taking advantage of the Colorado Crowdfunding Act which permits investments by non-accredited investors. Passed in 2015, this little known and little used statute enables micro and small businesses to raise money in small amounts from a large number of people. Most importantly, because any Colorado resident may invest without limitation based upon their wealth, Buenos Nachos can seek investments from their customers.
“We see crowdfunding as the right answer to our need to raise capital,” stated Tracy Wray, Manager and Co-Founder of Buenos Nachos LLC. “Instead of seeking money from angel investors where we cannot meet their return-on-investment criteria, we are seeking money from and building relationships with our customers.”
Recognizing that their customers may not see themselves as ‘investors’, Buenos Nachos crafted an offering that not only includes ownership interests where investors share in future profits, but also offers free food and discounts on future food purchases. It is seeking 250 people to invest $100 each in exchange for $68 of large nacho servings, a VIP discount card entitling the holder to 20% discount on food purchases and a fractional membership position in Buenos Nachos. This approach not only works to raise funding but also supports marketing efforts to create new customers and build customer loyalty.
The offer to invest in Buenos Nachos is presented on the Crowd Sprout equity crowdfunding platform. http://www.crowdsprout.co This new Colorado crowdfunding platform plans to build a ‘crowd’ of Colorado residents with an interest in strengthening the Colorado food system by providing financial support. Vern Tharp, CEO of Crowd Sprout stated, “We are pleased to provide access to capital to the hundreds of Colorado businesses that put food on our tables!”
The capital campaign is limited to residents of the State of Colorado.
