Bootcamp Teaches Raising Capital During Recession
Motivated Money Approach to Raising Capital Identifies Investor Candidates
If you are looking to raise capital for your business, this class is a MUST ATTEND where the investment is worth every penny.”CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Pro LLC will present the Winter 2023 session of the Motivated Money Bootcamp starting on January 18, 2023. The Bootcamp features the Motivated Money approach to raising capital that looks to ‘Stakeholders’ as investor candidates that are most likely to make an investment. Stakeholders stand to gain from the success of an organization before making an investment thereby representing a higher probability of making an investment in their own self-interest.
Common stakeholders include vendor/suppliers, resellers, customers, local governments, community associations and social causes. These investor candidates will continue to invest when angels, private equity funds and banks may stand idle.
“As we enter 2023 and the current recession deepens, the common motivation of a return on investment is typically not enough to support an investment decision. The elevated level of uncertainty causes most investors to sit on the sidelines awaiting market stability. Those remaining investors set more conservative investment criteria that most businesses cannot meet. Businesses seeking capital may still find funding from investors that can benefit outside of their investment. In some cases, these stakeholders may need the small business to succeed in order to achieve their own goals and need to make an investment,” said Karl Dakin, CEO of Entrepreneur Pro LLC, and author/presenter of the Motivated Money Bootcamp.
The Bootcamp is presented in ten weekly workshops of two-and-one-half hours each. Every workshop includes two or three learning points with examples from actual capital campaigns, exercises where attendees apply the lessons to their own capital campaigns and a moderated discussion on best practices. Attendees also receive four half-hour consultations with Karl Dakin.
“Karl Dakin has extensive experience in raising capital and the Motivated Money Bootcamp breaks down the processes in simple to understand processes. The steps that Karl Dakin takes you through have proven to be invaluable to me when it comes to the process of planning and conducting our capital raise. If you are looking to raise capital for your business, this class is a MUST ATTEND where the investment is worth every penny.” Matt Walsh, CEO, The Splish Network, Inc. https://splishnaturals.com/
The Bootcamp is priced at $2,500. For more information, go to: http://motivated.money. To register for the Bootcamp, email Karl Dakin at kdakin@capitalinnovation.institute.
More information on the Motivated Money approach to raising capital is available on the free Motivated Money Podcast through several podcasting networks [YouTube, Pantheon, Amazon Music, Player.FM]
Motivated Money Podcast on YouTube