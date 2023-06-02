Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,459 in the last 365 days.

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Commends Senator Sinema for her Role in Debt Ceiling Negotiations

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Senator Kyrsten Sinema for her contributions that led to a deal, avoiding default and protecting American jobs. Her work solidified permitting reforms that support our nation’s energy infrastructure and manufacturing future. These permitting rules will allow our country to become energy independent and help preserve the livelihood of millions of Americans. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC released the following statement on behalf of the organization:

"I am overjoyed to see that Senator Sinema understands the criticality of energy production, whether traditional or renewable, when it comes to our economy and the wellbeing of America’s small business community. By streamlining the path to energy production, we can bring energy prices down, free ourselves from the grip of foreign adversaries and enhance our manufacturing capabilities.

Furthermore, roughly 40% of Hispanics work in an industry directly impacted by the price and production of traditional energy. These include agriculture, construction, manufacturing, transportation, and the energy industry itself. Her unwavering stance on this matter has secured the future of millions of Americans and I thank her for considering the small business community during a crisis such as this.”

About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
United States Hispanic Business Council
+1 305-608-0425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Commends Senator Sinema for her Role in Debt Ceiling Negotiations

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more