The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Commends Senator Sinema for her Role in Debt Ceiling Negotiations
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Senator Kyrsten Sinema for her contributions that led to a deal, avoiding default and protecting American jobs. Her work solidified permitting reforms that support our nation’s energy infrastructure and manufacturing future. These permitting rules will allow our country to become energy independent and help preserve the livelihood of millions of Americans. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
"I am overjoyed to see that Senator Sinema understands the criticality of energy production, whether traditional or renewable, when it comes to our economy and the wellbeing of America’s small business community. By streamlining the path to energy production, we can bring energy prices down, free ourselves from the grip of foreign adversaries and enhance our manufacturing capabilities.
Furthermore, roughly 40% of Hispanics work in an industry directly impacted by the price and production of traditional energy. These include agriculture, construction, manufacturing, transportation, and the energy industry itself. Her unwavering stance on this matter has secured the future of millions of Americans and I thank her for considering the small business community during a crisis such as this.”
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
