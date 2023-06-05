PorterLogic & Vizion Partner to Help Users Maximize Supply Chain Visibility
This new commercial agreement empowers users to make data-driven decisions by visualizing Vizion’s data with PorterLogic’s intuitive supply chain platform.
When we learned we could supercharge Vizion’s data capabilities and delight their customers through dashboarding and alerting capabilities, we knew it was a no-brainer to forge this partnership.”UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PorterLogic, an innovative supply chain technology company, and Vizion, a leading provider of supply chain visibility solutions, have announced a commercial partnership that will help streamline supply chain management for mutual users. This new partnership empowers joint customers to access Vizion’s wealth of supply chain visibility data and then consume that data within an intuitive user interface customized by PorterLogic. Together, Vizion and PorterLogic help customers harness the full power of their supply chain visibility data.
— PorterLogic Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Anya Skomorokhova
The movement of containerized freight powers the global economy. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, unpredictable supply chain trends and congestion at major maritime ports around the world made tracking containers and planning inventory more difficult than ever before.
PorterLogic and Vizion offer technologies, services and solutions that are designed to combat the shipping issues that have emerged in recent years. These two organizations help shippers, freight forwarders and others in the industry streamline their supply chains and capture the data necessary for fast, confident decision-making.
Anya Skomorokhova, co-founder and chief commercial officer of PorterLogic, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “We often hear our customers lament the lack of visibility into container tracking. Vizion's unique solution streamlines container tracking data across 99% of carriers and unlocks visibility into a notoriously difficult area of the supply chain. When we learned we could supercharge Vizion’s data capabilities and delight their customers through dashboarding and alerting capabilities, we knew it was a no-brainer to forge this partnership. We’re excited to support Vizion’s growth, deliver holistic solutions to our customers and further increase end-to-end visibility in the supply chain."
“Our API-first approach allows any user to connect Vizion’s data to their own platforms,” said Vizion Co-Founder and CEO Kyle Henderson. “This partnership with PorterLogic allows us to deliver our high-quality data to users of one of the leading supply chain dashboards available, including automated alerts that align to the shipping events most important to PorterLogic users.”
With Vizion's comprehensive data offerings and PorterLogic's advanced low-code platform, businesses can unlock valuable insights, streamline operations, and optimize their end-to-end supply chain processes. Together, they aim to empower cargo owners, freight forwarders, and logistics professionals with the tools needed to make informed decisions and drive profitable growth.
The newly formed partnership between Vizion and PorterLogic represents a step forward in transforming supply chain visibility. By combining their expertise, technologies, and commitment to excellence, these two companies can empower organizations to more effectively track and manage containers while bringing increased efficiency and visibility to the entire supply chain.
To learn more about PorterLogic and its comprehensive supply chain technology stack, please visit porterlogic.com. For more information about Vizion's supply chain data solutions, visit vizionapi.com.
ABOUT PORTERLOGIC
PorterLogic is the supply chain tech stack for ambitious teams that helps you drive profitable growth by replacing spreadsheet-driven processes and filling operational gaps — without changing your existing systems. Our visual, low-code platform builds internal applications, connects systems and automates tasks across your supply chain. Every feature of the platform is tailored to the needs of the supply chain organization, with extreme flexibility to support any nuanced requirements and quick launches within eight weeks. To learn more, follow us on LinkedIn or visit us online at porterlogic.com.
ABOUT VIZION
Cargo owners and freight forwarders have traditionally tracked containers by calling carriers or visiting websites. At Vizion, we replace manual, error-prone approaches with an API that pushes accurate location updates and ETAs to your ERP, TMS or other system. Our API normalizes data from multiple sources for fast, confident decision-making. And those sources are already connected, giving you instant-on capabilities. Our data is the most complete and reliable available, including EDI, AIS, port/terminal events, plus more. We refresh these sources multiple times daily to reduce latency to 6 hours or less. Track a container now at vizionapi.com.
