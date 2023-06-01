Submit Release
From Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

AZERBAIJAN, June 1 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

The people of the State of Qatar join me in extending to you and to your brotherly people, on the anniversary of your country`s Independence Day, our sincere greetings and felicitations, coupled with our best wishes for Your Excellency`s good health and well-being, and further prosperity and progress for the Azerbaijani people as well more strength of the cordial relations between our two countries in the years ahead.

With my highest consideration.

Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani

Amir of the State of Qatar

