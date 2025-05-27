Ilham Aliyev’s limited format meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan commenced in Lachin

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - On May 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a limited format meeting with Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in Lachin.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Karabakh and East Zangezur, emphasizing that the visit once again reaffirms Pakistan’s position: “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

The Prime Minster congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the upcoming Independence Day. He also shared his strong impressions of the restoration and construction efforts carried out in Lachin and the surrounding areas under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership in a short period, and extended his sincere congratulations to the President and the people of Azerbaijan on these remarkable achievements. Highlighting the natural beauty of the region, the Prime Minister noted that it will become one of the most magnificent and attractive tourist destinations in the future.

Recalling that these territories had been under occupation for 30 years, President Ilham Aliyev said that Lachin was among the first Azerbaijani districts to be occupied in 1992. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that during the occupation, Lachin was utterly devastated by Armenians and, just like the peaceful inhabitants of the other occupied territories, Lachin’s residents also endured ethnic cleansing. He noted that restoration and reconstruction work is now underway in Lachin.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reported that a ceasefire had been achieved between India and Pakistan in the South Asia region, and he affirmed Pakistan’s interest in ensuring peace and stability there.

The head of state expressed his satisfaction with the attainment of peace and a ceasefire in the region and stressed that Azerbaijan also supports resolving all issues through dialogue.

During the meeting, the parties held a wide-ranging exchange of views on expanding economic and trade ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as on cooperation in science, education, high technologies, and student exchange programs.

They noted with pleasure that, following this bilateral meeting, a trilateral summit in the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Pakistan format will take place on May 28 in Lachin, with the participation of Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They pointed out that this meeting will be yet another clear expression of the brotherhood and friendship among the countries.