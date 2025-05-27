From Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of the Republic of North Macedonia

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Allow me, on behalf of the citizens of my country and on my personal behalf, to cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the National Day, the Day of the Republic, as well as to extend my sincere wishes for prosperity and progress.

This important date for you is a testament to the perseverance, sovereignty and growth of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which continues to strengthen its role on the international stage, not only politically, but also with firm steps in the fields of technology, innovation, and science.

I was indeed convinced of this during my recent official visit to Azerbaijan, a country that perfectly combines history and modernity, which will remain in my fond memory for a long time. On this solemn occasion, I would like to express my most sincere gratitude for your hospitality and constructive talks, which I am strongly convinced, will bring a new spirit and content to bilateral relations.

Encouraged by your readiness for strategic partnership, with great faith and optimism I will invest myself in the joint efforts to deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, primarily energy and trade, but also education, culture and science.

With such conviction and with the most sincere wishes for successful work, good health and personal happiness, I renew, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

President of the Republic of North Macedonia