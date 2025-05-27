From Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

I am writing to extend my heartfelt felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On this auspicious occasion, I convey my best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the Government and people of Azerbaijan.

I would also like to take this opportunity to reaffirm the importance that the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) attaches to Azerbaijan as a key member of the Organization, recognizing its invaluable contributions to promoting ECO's mutually developed economic agenda.

In this context, the upcoming 17th ECO Summit, to be kindly hosted by Azerbaijan under your esteemed leadership, holds particular significance. I am confident that, with your able guidance and support, the Summit will mark a major step forward in furthering our vision for greater regional integration.

I look forward to your continued patronage and support in the pursuit of our shared objectives.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Asad Majeed Khan

Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization