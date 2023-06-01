Senate Bill 756 Printer's Number 797

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 797

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

756

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL,

TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI AND CULVER,

JUNE 1, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 1, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 25, 1961 (P.L.857, No.372), entitled

"An act regulating the manufacture of stuffed toys intended

for sale, gift, or use in Pennsylvania; providing for

registration of such manufacturers, the paying of a fee for

such registration, the issuance of a certificate of

registration to such manufacturers; providing that material

used in such toys shall be new and free from dangerous or

harmful substances; providing for disinfection of such

material containing products of animal origin; and

prescribing penalties," further providing for definitions,

for manufacturing, for materials and for enforcement; and

providing for labeling.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of July 25, 1961 (P.L.857,

No.372), referred to as the Stuffed Toy Manufacturing Act, is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 2. As used in this act--

* * *

The term "reclaimed material" shall mean any material that

would have otherwise been disposed of as waste and has been

collected and reclaimed as material input, in lieu of new

