Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,799 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 756 Printer's Number 797

PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 797

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

756

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL,

TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI AND CULVER,

JUNE 1, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 1, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 25, 1961 (P.L.857, No.372), entitled

"An act regulating the manufacture of stuffed toys intended

for sale, gift, or use in Pennsylvania; providing for

registration of such manufacturers, the paying of a fee for

such registration, the issuance of a certificate of

registration to such manufacturers; providing that material

used in such toys shall be new and free from dangerous or

harmful substances; providing for disinfection of such

material containing products of animal origin; and

prescribing penalties," further providing for definitions,

for manufacturing, for materials and for enforcement; and

providing for labeling.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of July 25, 1961 (P.L.857,

No.372), referred to as the Stuffed Toy Manufacturing Act, is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 2. As used in this act--

* * *

The term "reclaimed material" shall mean any material that

would have otherwise been disposed of as waste and has been

collected and reclaimed as material input, in lieu of new

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

You just read:

Senate Bill 756 Printer's Number 797

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more