Senate Bill 756 Printer's Number 797
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 797
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
756
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, KANE, HAYWOOD, PHILLIPS-HILL,
TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BREWSTER, CAPPELLETTI AND CULVER,
JUNE 1, 2023
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JUNE 1, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 25, 1961 (P.L.857, No.372), entitled
"An act regulating the manufacture of stuffed toys intended
for sale, gift, or use in Pennsylvania; providing for
registration of such manufacturers, the paying of a fee for
such registration, the issuance of a certificate of
registration to such manufacturers; providing that material
used in such toys shall be new and free from dangerous or
harmful substances; providing for disinfection of such
material containing products of animal origin; and
prescribing penalties," further providing for definitions,
for manufacturing, for materials and for enforcement; and
providing for labeling.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2 of the act of July 25, 1961 (P.L.857,
No.372), referred to as the Stuffed Toy Manufacturing Act, is
amended by adding definitions to read:
Section 2. As used in this act--
* * *
The term "reclaimed material" shall mean any material that
would have otherwise been disposed of as waste and has been
collected and reclaimed as material input, in lieu of new
