Senate Bill 742 Printer's Number 795
PENNSYLVANIA, June 1 - PRINTER'S NO. 795
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
742
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, AUMENT, STEFANO, BAKER, COLEMAN,
ROBINSON, COSTA AND BARTOLOTTA, JUNE 1, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JUNE 1, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in bank and trust company shares tax, further
providing for ascertainment of taxable amount and exclusion
of United States obligations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 701.1(b), (b.1) and (c) of the act of
March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of
1971, are amended to read:
Section 701.1. Ascertainment of Taxable Amount; Exclusion of
United States Obligations.--* * *
(b) A deduction for the value of United States obligations
shall be provided from the taxable amount of shares in an amount
equal to the same percentage of total bank equity capital as the
book value of obligations of the United States bears to the book
