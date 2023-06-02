5 Awards for Exits and Entrances Producing Off-Broadway, Opera & Beyond: 1981-2006 and “organized labor” in 2023

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 5 Awards for EXITS & ENTRANCES (AuthorHouse.com) and “organized labor” in 2023

Exits and Entrances
Producing Off-Broadway, Opera & Beyond: 1981-2006
by Daniel P. Quinn

Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome,

"organized labor"

April 12, 2023, Award Winner

Swedish International Film Festival

"organized labor"

April 7, 2023, Award Winner

Beyond the Curve International Film Festival

"organized labor"

March 8, 2023, Nominee, Paris, France.

From: "organzied labor":

Poem Of The Week 'Self Portrait' with Daniel P Quinn in Limerick, Ireland.

Sitting alone

with hand in hair

despair

Sitting

head tilted down

silent

Thinking

about

everything

Familial connections

personal obligations

profession.

The distance

necessary

Between

the connection

Between

the two.

The necessary necessities

are sometimes difficult.

When the grey light is mixed

with sleetish rain.

It is little release

from depression:

financial or otherwise.

Daniel Quinn.
Published in "organized labor" Author House.com by Mr. Quinn.

Daniel P. Quinn's writing has appeared in Lulu.com; Author House.com; Substack, Red Wheelbarrow; Linked-in; Performing Arts Journal; The Herald News, Theatre Journal and The Italian Tribune.

His play FANGS TO RICHES was presented at the Harold Clurman Theatre in NYC. He also produced Edward Bond's DEREK (U.S. Premiere) at the Mitzi Newhouse Theatre, Lincoln Center. At the Irish Arts Center he produced a revival of A COUPLE OF BLAGUARDS by Malachy and Frank McCourt, among other works. ﻿His published letters have appeared in The New York Times, The Star-Ledger, Other Stages and Keynote, Medium, and Word Press magazines and on-line.

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

