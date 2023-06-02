5 Awards for Exits and Entrances Producing Off-Broadway, Opera & Beyond: 1981-2006 and “organized labor” in 2023
— ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
Exits and Entrances
Producing Off-Broadway, Opera & Beyond: 1981-2006
by Daniel P. Quinn
Frida Film Festival
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)
May 11, 2023
Award Winner
8 & Halfilm Awards
Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com)
April 9, 2023
Award Winner
Formats
Softcover
$19.99
$15.00
Softcover
$15.00
"organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com)
Wins Best Book in Rome, Sweden & Paris on Film Freeway in 2023.
organized labor
Daniel P. Quinn
$13.95
Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome,
"organized labor"
April 12, 2023, Award Winner
Swedish International Film Festival
"organized labor"
April 7, 2023, Award Winner
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival
"organized labor"
March 8, 2023, Nominee, Paris, France.
From: "organzied labor":
Poem Of The Week 'Self Portrait' with Daniel P Quinn in Limerick, Ireland.
Sitting alone
with hand in hair
despair
Sitting
head tilted down
silent
Thinking
about
everything
Familial connections
personal obligations
profession.
The distance
necessary
Between
the connection
Between
the two.
The necessary necessities
are sometimes difficult.
When the grey light is mixed
with sleetish rain.
It is little release
from depression:
financial or otherwise.
Daniel Quinn.
Published in "organized labor" Author House.com by Mr. Quinn.
Daniel P. Quinn's writing has appeared in Lulu.com; Author House.com; Substack, Red Wheelbarrow; Linked-in; Performing Arts Journal; The Herald News, Theatre Journal and The Italian Tribune.
His play FANGS TO RICHES was presented at the Harold Clurman Theatre in NYC. He also produced Edward Bond's DEREK (U.S. Premiere) at the Mitzi Newhouse Theatre, Lincoln Center. At the Irish Arts Center he produced a revival of A COUPLE OF BLAGUARDS by Malachy and Frank McCourt, among other works. His published letters have appeared in The New York Times, The Star-Ledger, Other Stages and Keynote, Medium, and Word Press magazines and on-line.
