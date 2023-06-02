Submit Release
UPDATE: NEW HAVEN BARRACKS// Gas Tanker Fire

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5002129                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Brittani Barone

STATION: VSP New Haven                                             

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2023 at approximately 2304 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dakin Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Blacktop

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

UPDATE: Route 7 is back open. Motorists should use caution driving through the area as crews are still out working to clean up the scene.

 

Multiple Fire Departments quickly and successfully contained the fire, including Ferrisburgh Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department, Vergennes Fire Department, New Haven Fire Department, Addison Fire Department, Shelburne Fire Department, Charlotte Fire Department and Hinesburg Fire Department. AOT is also on scene assessing the roadway.    

 

 

On June 1, 2023, at approximately 2304 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a natural gas tanker that had caught fire and exploded on Route 7 near Dakin Farm Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The tanker had been traveling southbound on Route 7 when a motorist behind the tanker observed sparks coming from under the trailer. The motorist was able to get in front of the tanker, stop it and alert the operator to the fire. The operator was able to get out and away from the tanker before it caught fire. No injuries occurred as a result of this incident.

 

Ferrisburgh Fire Department, Bristol Fire Department and Vergennes Fire Department are currently on scene. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to take alternative routes, as Route 7 will be shut down while first responders works to clear the scene. Green Mountain Power is also on scene, restoring power to the area.  

 

