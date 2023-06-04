Neakasa to Showcase F1 Pet Grooming Dryer at “Get Ready with Me” Event

Dog Influencers in Los Angeles will be the First to get a Sneak Peek

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global leader in smart home cleaning appliances, is excited to showcase its F1 Pet Grooming Dryer to LA’s most influential dogs at its “Get Ready with Me” launch party. The private invitation-only event taking place on June 4, 2023 will feature demos, delicious hors d'oeuvres, yummy cocktails, plenty of dog activities, giveaways and professional portraits by the talented pet photographer Mary Haber (@mary_haber_pets). Neakasa will demo its F1 Pet Grooming Dryer to the near 70+ guests in attendance to show off the power of the hand-held dryer sure to keep their furry friends picture ready year-round.

The Neakasa F1 Pet Grooming Dryer is the newest product in Neakasa's pet grooming series. This light and compact palm-size grooming dryer is perfect for pet owners whether at home or on-the-go who need a safe, reliable pet blow dryer for their pets regardless of size. Small dogs or cats are left dry and fluffy in just 8 minutes thanks to its 76,000rpm high-performance motor capable of blowing double the airflow of typical pet dryers out in the market. The F1 Pet Grooming Dryer weighs close to 1.23 lbs. and features multiple heat and speed settings for customized coat drying--up to eight modes to tackle any type of pet hair. The F1 Pet Grooming Dryer’s intelligent heating controls prevents overheating and ensures pets’ safety at all times. In addition, the F1 Pet Grooming Dryer includes three multi-purpose attachments for versatile use on different types of pets and fur. Its quiet operation makes it perfect for both cats and dogs as it keeps pets calm and comfortable during use. Neakasa’s F1's MSRP is $129 and it's available on Neakasa.com, and will be available on Amazon EU in mid-June.

The Neakasa F1 Pet Grooming Dryer promises to be a game-changer in the pet industry and will offer pet owners a new and exciting way to care for their furry friends. "We’re thrilled to showcase our latest product to LA’s most influential pets," said Neakasa Co-Founder Minming Gu. "Our team has been working hard to develop this innovative product, and we’re excited to finally unveil it to the pet industry and pet owners alike."

Neakasa's F1 Pet Grooming Dryer is a testament to its commitment to providing pet owners with high-quality, innovative products that improve their pets' lives. Media interested in reviewing this product or speaking to a Neakasa representative, please reach out to our marketing team. Media samples are very limited. Please visit www.Neakasa.com for more information.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot", was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Pet Cleaning, Floor Cleaning and Personal Care/Cleaning products. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Best Dog Hair Dryers 2023-- Neakasa F1 Pet Hair Dryer