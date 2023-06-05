Vertexcom HomePlug GreenPHY Chips Support ISO 15118 Plug & Charge, Optimize Electric Vehicle Charging Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertexcom Technologies Inc., a world-class smart charging communication chip design company, offers solutions supporting ISO 15118 Plug & Charge. This function simplifies the charging process—instead of manual verification by the user, the charging station identifies the vehicle information automatically.
According to CharIN—the worldwide non-profit organization for the support and development of the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard—Plug & Charge enables automated communication and billing processes between the electric vehicle and the charging station without any need for external identification (e.g. RFID cards, Debit/credit cards or charging apps), all the while ensuring robust IT security.
With support for the Plug & Charge feature, Vertexcom HomePlug GreenPHY SECC chipset MSE1021 + MSEX24-i and EVCC chipset MSE1022 + MSEX25-i enable a seamless EV charging experience. By eliminating the need for external identification via physical cards or smartphone apps, users can simply connect their EV to a compatible charging station, and the charging process initiates automatically.
When a compatible, ISO 15118-compliant EV is connected to a charging station equipped with Vertexcom HomePlug GreenPHY System-on-Chip (SoC), the two devices automatically establish a secure communication channel. This channel enables the exchange of critical information such as charging capabilities, payment details, and energy management preferences.
Plug & Charge is outlined by ISO 15118—an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard for EV charging communications. Plug & Charge uses a set of encryption algorithms and digital certificates, issued to various roles within the Plug & Charge ecosystem. Through this complex network, Plug & Charge enables secure and tamper-proof communication between electric vehicles and charging stations. Vertexcom HomePlug GreenPHY chips support ISO 15118 standard to ensure interoperability, compatibility, and enhanced security for EV charging systems.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software for long-range, large-scale IoT, smart grids, and automotive applications. The company offers a complete communication solution including Wi-SUN, HomePlug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Vertexcom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 as well as G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification.
Karvino LU
According to CharIN—the worldwide non-profit organization for the support and development of the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard—Plug & Charge enables automated communication and billing processes between the electric vehicle and the charging station without any need for external identification (e.g. RFID cards, Debit/credit cards or charging apps), all the while ensuring robust IT security.
With support for the Plug & Charge feature, Vertexcom HomePlug GreenPHY SECC chipset MSE1021 + MSEX24-i and EVCC chipset MSE1022 + MSEX25-i enable a seamless EV charging experience. By eliminating the need for external identification via physical cards or smartphone apps, users can simply connect their EV to a compatible charging station, and the charging process initiates automatically.
When a compatible, ISO 15118-compliant EV is connected to a charging station equipped with Vertexcom HomePlug GreenPHY System-on-Chip (SoC), the two devices automatically establish a secure communication channel. This channel enables the exchange of critical information such as charging capabilities, payment details, and energy management preferences.
Plug & Charge is outlined by ISO 15118—an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard for EV charging communications. Plug & Charge uses a set of encryption algorithms and digital certificates, issued to various roles within the Plug & Charge ecosystem. Through this complex network, Plug & Charge enables secure and tamper-proof communication between electric vehicles and charging stations. Vertexcom HomePlug GreenPHY chips support ISO 15118 standard to ensure interoperability, compatibility, and enhanced security for EV charging systems.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software for long-range, large-scale IoT, smart grids, and automotive applications. The company offers a complete communication solution including Wi-SUN, HomePlug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and hybrid dual-mode communication solutions. As a contributor to international communication specifications, Vertexcom participates in the development of Wi-SUN FAN 1.1 as well as G3-PLC & RF hybrid dual-mode specification.
Karvino LU
Vertexcom Technologies
info@vertexcom.com