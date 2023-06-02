Green Globe Partners with Accor for Sustainability Certification
As an Accor partner, Green Globe will provide independent certification for the sustainable operations of a globally renowned collection of brands.
Accor’s focus on sustainability drives positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental protection, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe announces its appointment as one of the preferred certification partners of Accor, a leading global hotel operator with over 5400 hotels and 800,000 rooms in 110 countries. As an Accor partner, Green Globe will provide independent certification for the sustainable operations and management of a globally renowned collection of brands across the group’s portfolio.
— Brune Poirson Accor Chief Sustainability Officer
Green Globe CEO, Birte Pelayo said, “As an Accor partner, Green Globe has been granted access to one of the world’s largest hospitality providers which operates across a large variety of markets in many countries. Our well-established certification services are exemplified by our certification of the Accor owned Mövenpick Hotel & Resort Group, which has maintained continuous Green Globe certification across 70 properties worldwide for over a decade.”
“Our experience with Mövenpick and our understanding of Accor’s sustainability approach means we are well prepared for the significant task of certifying a vast number of properties in a great many locations. “
Brune Poirson Chief Sustainability Officer at Accor said, “Accor’s focus on sustainability drives positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental protection, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity, on the basis of social and environmental responsibility. At the property level, Accor’s sustainability approach leads management and staff to activate these responsibilities with initiatives ranging from benchmarking, the reduction of energy and water usage, improved recycling of waste, through to community engagement and support of local charities.”
For more than two decades Green Globe has provided independent certification of tourism enterprises and their sustainable operations and management. Utilizing its internationally recognized Green Globe Standard for Sustainable Tourism, tourism businesses are assessed across 385 compliance indicators. Certification is provided once the assessment has been verified by an onsite inspection by Green Globe’s regionally based independent auditors.
Green Globe’s international network of 120 independent auditors covers more than 80 countries and provides professional services to assist and assess Green Globe members as they match their local actions to the Sustainable Tourism Standard.
In addition, Green Globe is a supplier to all major Online Travel Agencies (OTA) who, in recent times, have substantially invested in promoting sustainable travel options. These OTA’s include Booking.com, Expedia, Google Travel, Bookdifferent and EcoHotels.com among many others.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
About Accor
Accor is a world leading hospitality group offering experiences across more than 110 countries in 5 400 properties, 10 000 food & beverage venues, wellness facilities or flexible workspaces. The Group has one of the industry’s most diverse hospitality ecosystems, encompassing more than 40 hotel brands from luxury to economy, as well as Lifestyle with Ennismore. Accor is committed to taking positive action in terms of business ethics & integrity, responsible tourism, sustainable development, community outreach, and diversity & inclusion. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACCYY) in the United States. For more information, please visit www.group.accor.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 3103373000
