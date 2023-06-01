Traffic Advisory for June 1- 4 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BEACON HILL

Beacon Hill Arts Walk – Sunday, June 4, 2023

The annual Beacon Hill Arts Walk from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM with physical set up beginning at 9:00AM. This event will close West Cedar Street to through traffic. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following street:

West Cedar Street, Both sides, from Phillips Street to Cambridge Street

DORCHESTER

Zuave Event – Saturday, June 3, 2023

A portion of Talbot Avenue will have a temporary parking restriction to support the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 8 AM to 8 PM on the following street:

Talbot Avenue, Both sides, from Wales Street to Nightingale Street

Dorchester Day Parade – Sunday, June 4, 2023

The annual Dorchester Day Parade will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023 over the same

route as in previous years which is Dorchester Avenue from Richmond Street to

Columbia Road. Parade will kick off at 1 PM and should be completed by 4 PM.

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

Dorchester Avenue, Both sides, from Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) to Columbia Road

Adams Street, Staging, Both sides, Pierce Square (Adams Street, Washington Street, Dorchester Avenue) heading southerly to the Milton Line

Richmond Street, Staging, Both sides, from Washington Street to Adams Street

Butler Street, Staging, Both sides, from Adams Street to Richmond Street

Washington Street, Staging, Both sides, from Gallivan Boulevard to Morton Street / Richmond Street

BLARNEY STONE 5K ROAD RACE, Sunday, June 4, 2023

The race will take place over the following streets: Dorchester Avenue at the Blarney Stone, outbound to Lower Mills, turn around just before Mother Julia Road in Lower Mills and return to the Blarney Stone. Rolling road closures to accommodate runners should be expected.

SEAPORT

Red Bull Cliff Diving Event, Seaport District – Saturday, June 3, 2023

The Red Bull Cliff Diving Event will be taking place from the top of the Institute of Contemporary Art. Parking restrictions will be in place from 7 AM-4 PM on the following street:

Northern Avenue, Both sides, from Pier 4 Boulevard to Marina Park Drive

SOUTH END

Haley House Event, Montgomery Street – Saturday, June 3, 2023

Parking restrictions will be in place for an event being sponsored by the Haley House from 12 PM-8 PM on the following street: