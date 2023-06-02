One Planet Group Announces Annual Summit
An annual conference that will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders who are hacking capitalism so that it can serve humanity
Humanity is in need of a new set of values to guide how we build, distribute, and share wealth and resources.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA , USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The private equity firm, One Planet Group, today announced the launch of One Planet Summit - an annual gathering of investors, entrepreneurs, and thought-leaders who are committed to using their reach and influence to serve humanity. The inaugural year of this invite-only annual event will take place in Monterey Bay, California.
“Capitalism is often driven by greed and self-interest at the expense of the common good. Humanity is in need of a new framework, a new set of values to guide how we build, distribute, and share wealth and resources. The One Planet Summit strives to start these conversations with the exact people who are in positions to take meaningful action." - Payam Zamani, founder of One Planet Group
Balancing inspiration and practical application, the One Planet Summit is designed to share knowledge, foster connections, and fundamentally reimagine the link between our economic decisions and spiritual existence. Bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, and thought-leaders, confirmed speakers include the following.
Rainn Wilson, Author, Actor & Entrepreneur
Shane Tedjarati, Chairman & CEO, Tribridge Group and former President & CEO, High Growth Regions, Honeywell
Julie Wainwright, Founder and former CEO of TheReaReal
Steve Sarawitz, Founder & Chairman, Paylocity and Co-Chairman, Wayfarer Studios
Julian MacQueen, Founder & Chairman, Innisfree Hotels
Stephen DeBerry, Founder & Managing Partner, Bronze VC
Daryn Dodson, Founder & Managing Director, Illumen Capital
Ami Kumordzie, Founder & CEO, Sika Health
Melissa Pancoast, Founder & CEO, The Beans
May Samali, Founder & CEO, Human Leadership Labs
Paola Santana, Founder & CEO, Glass
More will soon be announced.
A Pitch Fest will be one unique element of the Summit, where entrepreneurs are invited to present their innovative startups to a panel of seasoned investors for a chance for funding and ongoing support from One Planet Group and its extended network.
The One Planet Group Summit will take place from November 2 - 4, at the Asilomar Conference Grounds – a 107-acre property of ecologically diverse beachfront land in Monterey Bay’s Pacific Grove. For more information and an application to attend, please visit: https://www.oneplanetgroup.com/summit.
about one planet group
One Planet Group is a closely held private equity firm that owns a suite of online technology and media businesses while also investing in early-stage companies. Owned and operated businesses span a variety of industries including ad tech, publishing, and media. One Planet Group’s mission is to support strong business ideas while building an ethos that helps improve society and give back to communities.
The company’s investment portfolio includes over 40 startups representing a diverse group of innovative tech-enabled products and solutions. Investing primarily in high-growth early-stage entities, with an emphasis on companies that aspire to the concept of ‘Innovation + Intention.’ Specific areas of focus include the future of mobility, education technology, health technology, and environmental solutions.
One Planet Group’s operating businesses include Buyerlink, a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing; Autoweb, a company that provides performance-based marketing solutions to the automotive industry; California.com, a curated guide to traveling and living in California; WestWind Pictures, a production company that creates and distributes film and television content, and many more. One Planet Group also operates BahaiTeachings.org, a non-profit platform that shares personal perspectives to promote the oneness of humanity.
One Planet Group was founded by tech entrepreneur Payam Zamani in 2015. With offices and employees in over ten countries, its global headquarters is located in Walnut Creek, California.
