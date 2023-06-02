GETIT TECHNOLOGIES PARTNERS WITH TIM HORTONS OTTAWA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL & BEAVERTAILS OTTAWA ICE DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL
GETIT TECHNOLOGIES NAMED OFFICIAL ORDERING AND PAYMENT PLATFORM OF BOTH THE SUMMER AND WINTER FESTIVALS.
We look forward to offering festival participants and attendees at our summer and winter events a first-class ordering and purchasing experience through this new partnership with Getit Technologies.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival and BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival are thrilled to announce they have selected Getit Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of Perk Labs Inc., the company that specializes in ordering and payment technology, as the official ordering and payments partner in a three-year, multi-festival agreement.
— Antony Cooper, Director of Operations
The Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival is the largest dragon boat festival of its kind in North America. Attracting competitors from 136 cities across 12 regions, including teams from Florida, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Vermont, Wisconsin and more. The multi-day festival will be held on June 22-25 in Ottawa, Canada, and is expected to attract 75,000 attendees from around the world, including 5,000 paddlers and 200 teams competing every ten minutes in corporate, community, and competitive divisions and 25 Challenge Cups categories. The 2023 edition of the festival features free concerts from Juno award winners Dear Rouge, (“Black & Gold”, “Live Through The Night”, “Fake Fame”), prolific wild-eyed dreamer Tim Baker, who is best known as the songwriter and leader of Hey Rosetta!, Canadian indie rock and reggae royalty, Bedouin Soundclash (“When the Night Feels My Song”) and special guests The Darcys, Rebelle, Alanna Sterling, The New Hires, The Gladsome Gentlemen and Sister Swire. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a beverage from local brewery Beyond The Pale and Side Hustle Sodas as well as some tasty treats from any of the 15 fantastic festival food vendors.
“We look forward to offering festival participants and attendees at our summer and winter events a first-class ordering and purchasing experience through this new partnership with Getit Technologies, said Antony Cooper, the festival's Director of Operations. “This summer, attendees can avoid the lines by placing orders and making payments with ease on their mobile phone anywhere on site which means even more time watching the races from the beach or enjoying concerts at the festival’s natural hillside amphitheatre!”
The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival is the world’s largest ice dragon boat race, with over 1,200 athletes and 100 teams from the United States, Canada, England, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, India and more. The races, which have repeatedly sold out in minutes, will take place on February 9-10, 2024, on the Rideau Canal Skateway. Competitors thrill visitors to the National Capital Region by racing along the frozen surface of the World’s Largest Skating Rink. Boats are equipped with skate-like blades, and participants propel themselves along the racecourse using spiked ice-picks, to the audience’s delight. The festival’s popular “Live @” free indoor concert series is set to feature over 25 performances throughout Ottawa’s three-week-long Winterlude celebration.
"We are thrilled that Getit Technologies Inc. has been selected as the official ordering and payments partner for the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival and BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival," said Ryan Hardy, CEO of Perk Labs Inc. "This partnership is a testament to the strength of our brand and provides an excellent showcase of our ability to handle a high volume of payments and demonstrate the quality of our ordering solutions. We look forward to providing festival-goers a seamless ordering and payment experience, ensuring that all transactions are quick, secure, and hassle-free."
