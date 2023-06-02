Work to begin on U.S. 30 north of Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Knife River Corp. will begin work on U.S. Highway 30 north of Laramie Monday, weather permitting.

The work will begin at mile marker 327/Curtis Street and end ten miles north of Laramie at mile marker 317.

The project includes milling, asphalt overlay, seal coat and chip seal. Some minor curb and gutter work will also take place.

During paving, traffic will be restricted and a pilot car will be used to keep traffic moving by the construction operations. There will be a 14-foot width restriction.

Motorists should expect delays and adjust travel plans accordingly. The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

The expected completion date of the project is the end of August 2023.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.