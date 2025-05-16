WYDOT names new Aeronautics Administrator

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Shawn Burke has been selected as Administrator for the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division, announced today by WYDOT Director Darin Westby.

Burke holds a bachelor's degree in Airport Management and has spent more than 15 years in the aviation industry in both the public and private sector. He is passionate about aviation and is a certified pilot.

He served as WYDOT’s Air Service Development Program Manager from February 2015 to November 2021 before taking a position at Denver International Airport. Most recently, he worked with a private consulting firm managing an airline data and analytics team.

Burke was among three highly accomplished applicants nominated by the Wyoming Aeronautics Commission for Westby to consider.

“Burke’s knowledge of the airline industry, Wyoming and WYDOT make him uniquely qualified to lead the Aeronautics Division,” Westby said.

As Aeronautics Administrator, Burke will oversee a division that provides publicly owned Wyoming airports with state and federal funding assistance for use in airport improvements, planning and construction. The Division works with airports to administer these projects from inception through final construction.

Additional focuses of the Aeronautics Division include aviation safety, promotion of air service in the state, and providing flight services for the State of Wyoming.

"I am honored to return to WYDOT, where I had the privilege of working alongside a dedicated and talented team for nearly seven years before my departure in 2021,” Burke said. “Wyoming’s vast landscapes present unique aviation challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place. Together with Wyoming airports and communities as well as the exceptional WYDOT team, I am optimistic we will continue to retain the state’s critical air service connections, enhance aviation infrastructure, and support the economies of our communities."

Burke succeeds Brian Olsen, who was named WYDOT’s Assistant Chief Engineer for Engineering and Planning in February.