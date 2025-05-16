Upcoming Thermopolis public meeting focuses on Broadway Street bridge

THERMOPOLIS, Wyo – The 2025 Broadway Street bridge restoration project is the subject of a Wednesday, May 28, public meeting in Thermopolis.

Thermopolis and East Thermopolis citizens and business owners are invited to the 6 p.m. public meeting at the Hot Springs County Annex, 327 Arapahoe St., in Thermopolis.

During bridge improvements, scheduled to begin June 6 , the Broadway Street bridge (crossing the Bighorn River) will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. During the bridge closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured via North 2nd Street, to East Park Street and through Hot Springs State Park, to Buffalo Street, and to East Arapahoe Street. Westbound traffic leaving East Thermopolis will be required to follow the same detour.

S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette is the prime contractor on the $2.19 million project in Thermopolis. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to S&S Builders in February.

The project includes removal and replacement of the bridge deck, bridge substructure repairs and painting, approach slab replacement, sidewalk repair, bridge rail, and approach paving.

"This bridge is within the jurisdiction of the Town of Thermopolis and Town of East Thermopolis," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kelly Erickson of Thermopolis. "If you regularly use this bridge, please plan to attend the information-sharing meeting on May 28."