Rehabilitation work to begin on I-25 pedestrian bridge

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin rehabilitation work on the pedestrian bridge spanning Interstate 25 in Cheyenne on Wednesday, June 7th, weather permitting.

Rehabilitation work will begin on the structure, focusing on the concrete pillars. The pedestrian bridge will be closed throughout the project.

Lane closures will be in place along Bishop Boulevard and Hynds Boulevard. Be sure to follow traffic control and avoid distraction like cell phones while moving through construction zones.

The bridge temporarily closed on February 6th due to concerns about the worsening condition of one of the concrete pillars. Temporary shoring has been in place to allow the bridge to remain open throughout the school year.

The expected completion date of the project is August 18th, 2023.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.