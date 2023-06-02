Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR X5

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4004117

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Tyler Davidson                      

STATION: St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 6/1/23 at 1634 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boat Launch, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X5

 

ACCUSED: Anthony Saucer                                         

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

  On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a suspicious male bragging to several children about a stabbing he previously committed in the area of the boat launch in Bradford. Further investigation revealed the male was Anthony Saucer, and that Saucer had multiple sets of Conditions of Release. Troopers arrived and found Saucer to be in violation of the court ordered conditions and was later lodged at NERC.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   6/2/23 @ 1230 hours         

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:  NERC 

BAIL: 200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

