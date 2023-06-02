St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR X5
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4004117
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 6/1/23 at 1634 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Boat Launch, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release X5
ACCUSED: Anthony Saucer
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a suspicious male bragging to several children about a stabbing he previously committed in the area of the boat launch in Bradford. Further investigation revealed the male was Anthony Saucer, and that Saucer had multiple sets of Conditions of Release. Troopers arrived and found Saucer to be in violation of the court ordered conditions and was later lodged at NERC.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/2/23 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: NERC
BAIL: 200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.